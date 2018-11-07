Midterm
Iowa District 4
Candidate
Votes
Counted
Scholten
0%
King
0%
Aldrich
0%
* incumbent
0% of precincts reporting
New York District 19
Candidate
Votes
Counted
Delgado
0%
Faso
0%
Greenfield
0%
* incumbent
0% of precincts reporting
Arizona Senate
Candidate
Votes
Counted
Sinema
0%
McSally
0%
Green
0%
* incumbent
0% of precincts reporting
Missouri Senate
Candidate
Votes
Counted
McCaskill
0%
Hawley
0%
Crain
0%
* incumbent
0% of precincts reporting
Texas Senate
Candidate
Votes
Counted
O'Rourke
480,367
59%
Cruz
335,246
41%
Dikeman
4,819
1%
* incumbent
0% of precincts reporting
Indiana Senate
Candidate
Votes
Counted
Braun
466,447
56%
Donnelly
329,402
40%
Brenton
33,365
4%
* incumbent
32% of precincts reporting
Florida Governor
Candidate
Votes
Counted
Gillum
3,154,511
50%
DeSantis
3,130,731
49%
Richardson
36,685
1%
* incumbent
45% of precincts reporting
Georgia Governor
Candidate
Votes
Counted
Kemp
222,491
63%
Abrams
129,545
37%
Metz
1,886
1%
* incumbent
3% of precincts reporting
Elections HQ