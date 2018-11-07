Senate

29

Democrats

35 seats up for election
42

Republicans

2016
5,643,530 votes
5,307,636 votes
Legend
WinLead
Dem
GOP
Lib
Grn
BFA
Other
No Result
No Election

View Map As:

Geography
The area of each state is unrelated to its importance
Seats
Each colored state elects one senator

Just In

House

23

Democrats

435 seats up for election
19

Republicans

2016
5,659,257 votes
6,187,399 votes
Legend
WinLead
Dem
GOP
Lib
Grn
BFA
Other
No Result

View Map As:

Geography
The area of each district is unrelated to its importance.
Seats
Each district elects one representative.

Just In

FlagElections HQ